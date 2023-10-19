Teenager Found Dead By Homicide Along I-80 In PA

Nineteen-year-old Kevin Cagle's remains were located near Mexico and Creek roads in Liberty Township, said state police.

Authorities made the discovery late last Friday, Oct. 13.

The Montour County Coroner's Office said Cagle died by homicide but did not describe the cause of death.

"No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the case," they announced.

Two of Cagle's siblings have launched GoFundMe campaigns to assist the family in handling funeral costs.

"Kevin loved hanging out with his friends and his birth sister Kyra," said his foster brother Matthew Pride. "At 19 he didn't deserve to have his life cut short."

"Kevin (...) was a protector to myself and three siblings," Kyra wrote in a separate campaign. "Kevin cared deeply about those close to him and portrayed a carefree, charismatic attitude."

"His tragedy does have an effect on our community," his younger sister wrote. "Kevin could bring a smile to any room."

In his obituary in the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, family members said Cagle was quick with a joke or to lend a helping hand. Loved ones said they will remember his fierce loyalty to family and his love for the outdoors.

"Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers," his sister Kyra wrote, "as tough days are ahead."

Click here and here to support Kevin Cagle's family on GoFundMe, or click here to read his full obituary from the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

