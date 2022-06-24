Police Seek ID For Hit-Run Driver In Berks County

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run driver in Berks County.

The vehicle pictured above was seen on surveillance video striking the Seisholtzville Fire Company's mailbox, driving through bushes, and hitting more items in the parking lot on Saint Peters Road in Hereford Township around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, state police said.

Police believe the vehicle is a black Dodge 3500 pickup truck.

Anyone information is asked to contact Trooper Farnsler with the PSP Reading Station at (610) 378-4011 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by clicking here.

