Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Pair Convicted Of Kidnapping Teen From Philly, Holding Him In NJ Apartment
Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Hit-Run Driver In Berks County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
PA State Police are looking to identify the hit-and-run driver pictured above.
PA State Police are looking to identify the hit-and-run driver pictured above. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run driver in Berks County.

The vehicle pictured above was seen on surveillance video striking the Seisholtzville Fire Company's mailbox, driving through bushes, and hitting more items in the parking lot on Saint Peters Road in  Hereford Township around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, state police said.

Police believe the vehicle is a black Dodge 3500 pickup truck.

Anyone information is asked to contact Trooper Farnsler with the PSP Reading Station at (610) 378-4011 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by clicking here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.