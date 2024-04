Robert. J. Lawler was heading east on Deer Run Road in District Township when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a boulder around 3:50 p.m., said Pennsylvania State Police.

Lawler was thrown from the bike and rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he died from multiple blunt force injuries, the Coroner's Office said.

His manner of death was accidental.

