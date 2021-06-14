Man Dies Days After Reading Apartment Building Fire

A man rescued from a fire that tore through a Reading apartment building last week has died, authorities said.

Crews removed Wayne Michael Eidson, 68, and helped three others out of the building on the 100 block of South Sixth Street around 10 p.m.

He was pronounced dead June 12 at 9:13 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.

His cause of death was determined to be thermal injuries with smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide toxicity from the fire, the coroner's office said.

The manner of death is an accident.

Issues with a hydrant were reported, and a long hose was run from one on Franklin Street, WFMZ reports.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office is seeking information on Eidson’s next-of-kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 610-782-3426 or through e-mail at: LehighCountyCoronerandForensics@lehighcounty.org

The death is being investigated by the Lehigh County coroner's office and the City of Reading Fire Department.

