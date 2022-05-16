Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice
Fast-Acting Residents Stab Armed Burglar In Reading: Police

Nicole Acosta
Marley Serra-Seeley
Marley Serra-Seeley Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

An armed burglar was stabbed by a resident over the weekend in Reading, authorities said.

Marley Serra-Seeley, 34, of Reading, broke into a Locust Street home and threatened the residents with a gun around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 15, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

A fight broke out, resulting in shots being fired and Serra-Seeley being stabbed in the neck, the chief said.

Serra-Seeley had fled by the time police arrived, but he was later captured and taken to Reading Hospital for treatment, they said. One of the residents was also taken to Reading Hospital for treatment.

All are expected to survive, Tornielli said.

Serra-Seeley was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and gun offenses.

He remains in custody awaiting his arraignment.

