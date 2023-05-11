Dog Found Abandoned And Sick In Berks Has Died, Rescuers Say

The dog was found by Berks residents sometime on Sunday, May 7 and quickly turned over to Zoe's House Rescue in Reading to help nurse her back to health, the organization said in a Facebook post.

The dog, named Sadie by the team at Zoe's, was in "rough shape" when at the time of her rescue, the team wrote. She couldn't stand and rescuers doubted she would live through the night, according to the Zoe's House Facebook page.

By Monday, rescuers had a clearer picture of Sadie's situation but remained seriously concerned for her health. The dog had recently given birth, had developed a "raging" uterine infection and mastitis, her body was "septic," and she weighed half as much as she should have, Zoe's House said.

Rescuers and the Berks resident who originally found Sadie returned to the scene to look for her puppies.

"Sadly we found them," Zoe's House wrote. "Tied up In a grocery bag and all deceased."

The team noted some encouraging signs from Sadie throughout the week, but her health had taken a turn for the worse by Wednesday, May 10.

A chest X-ray located a fluid deposit, "likely because she has been too unstable to receive food, coupled with the amount of fluids and meds she is on for the infection," rescuers said.

Early on Thursday, May 11, the Zoe's House team announced that Sadie was euthanized.

"Her condition took a turn for the worst, and they could no longer control her labored breathing," the organization explained. "The fluids she needed to fight were filling up her lungs. She was getting weaker. We were out of options."

Zoe's House Rescue said they will "continue to seek justice" on Sadie's behalf.

