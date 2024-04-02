Pennsylvania Lottery Player Wins $100K In Berks County

A Powerball player matched five of the six balls pulled in the Monday, April 4 drawing to win $100,000, according to state gaming officials.

South Mountain Beer Distributing at 5104 Penn Avenue in Wernersville will receive a $500 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, Lottery reps said.

The win comes just days after two back-to-back million-dollar prizes were awarded in Reading: one to a Match 6 player at the 4630 Perkiomen Avenue Rite Aid on Friday and the other to a Powerball player at Paulino’s Deli & Grocery, 555 North 9th St., on Saturday.

Winners are not known until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to file a claim, but winning tickets should be immediately signed on the back.

More than 153,000 other Pennsylvania Powerball players won prizes of some amount in the Monday drawing and every player is reminded to double-check every ticket, every time.

