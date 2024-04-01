Second Reading Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

The lucky winner matched five of the six balls pulled in the Saturday drawing, according to lotto reps.

The win came just one day after a Match 6 player won $1.07 million at a Reading Rite Aid.

The vendor, Paulino’s Deli & Grocery at 555 North 9th St., will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

Winners are not know until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to file a claim, but winning tickets should be immediately signed on the back.

More than 167,000 other Pennsylvania Powerball players won prizes of some amount in the Friday drawing and every player is reminded to double-check every ticket, every time.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

