Reading Lottery Player Pays Two Dollars, Becomes Millionaire

A Pennsylvania Lottery player in Reading stopped by a Rite Aid last week and walked out a million dollars richer. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
The lucky winner earned the jackpot $1,070,000 prize playing the Match 6 on Friday, March 29, according to state gaming officials. 

The Rite Aid at 4630 Perkiomen Avenue will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning slip, they added. 

Winners are not know until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to file a claim, but winning tickets should be immediately signed on the back. 

More than 53,000 other Match 6 players won prizes of some amount in the Friday drawing and every player is reminded to double-check every ticket, every time. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com. 

