Devon J. Barrett, 31, was heading east on Township Line Road when his Suzuki crossed into the westbound lane around 5:30 p.m., troopers said in a police report.

He was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided with a westbound Honda Pilot, authorities said. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, according to the report.

