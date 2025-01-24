Jeremy Fuentes, 26, of Philadelphia, is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit burglary for his alleged role in the Dec. 8, 2024, attack that killed 25-year-old Andrew Gaudio and severely injured his mother, 61-year-old Bernadette Gaudio.

Prosecutors allege Fuentes, an employee of Junkluggers, provided key information about the Gaudios' home to co-defendant Charles Fulforth, sparking the deadly robbery. Days before the invasion, Fuentes visited a Bucks County residence with a similar address to the Gaudios’ for a Junkluggers estimate, where he noticed a large gun safe, firearms, and ammunition. Fuentes shared these details with Fulforth, including that the homeowners were elderly, authorities said.

Fulforth and co-defendant Kelvin Roberts targeted the Gaudios’ home instead, according to investigators, planning to steal firearms to supply their gun trafficking operation. The two allegedly broke in, fatally shot Andrew, and grievously wounded Bernadette, who survived by calling 911 using Siri while staying quiet to avoid detection.

The Investigation

Prosecutors revealed that Fuentes and Fulforth were involved in an illegal gun trafficking organization, selling factory-made and 3D-printed ghost guns, silencers, and machine gun conversion devices.

Fulforth was arrested on Dec. 11, 2024, and Roberts was taken into custody on Dec. 17, 2024. Both are charged with first-degree murder, robbery, and burglary. A preliminary hearing for both was held on Jan. 9, 2025, where all charges were upheld.

The Arrest

Fuentes was arrested Friday by the Philadelphia Police Homicide Task Force and SWAT without incident. He is being held without bail due to the second-degree murder charges.

“This tragic murder and attempted murder was all about greed and putting guns in the hands of criminals,” said District Attorney Kevin Steele. “If not for Fuentes’ involvement, the robbery and killing would not have happened, and the Gaudios would still be living their normal lives.”

The case is being prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Edward F. McCann Jr. and Deputy District Attorney Brianna Ringwood.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Montgomery County detectives at 610-278-3386 or Lower Merion police at 610-645-6231.

