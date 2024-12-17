Roberts, of Philadelphia, was taken into custody by Upper Moreland Police after arriving at his workplace, Junkluggers in Willow Grove. He was in possession of a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

Roberts and his co-defendant, Charles Fulforth, 41, are accused of carrying out the violent home invasion on Dec. 8 at 9 Meredith Road in Lower Merion Township. Police responded to a 911 call placed by Bernadette Gaudio at 2:22 a.m. She reported that she and her son, Andrew Gaudio, 25, had been shot by intruders while the attackers could be heard rummaging through their home.

Responding officers found Andrew dead from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the back of his head, and Bernadette critically injured but conscious. She remains hospitalized after emergency surgery. Bernadette told detectives she was shot without provocation while lying in bed and that Andrew was killed trying to help her.

The Investigation

Dashcam footage captured Roberts fleeing the scene in a white Hyundai Azera, which detectives later traced to his girlfriend, Aniya Hammond, in Philadelphia. The Gaudios' stolen green Jeep Cherokee was also recovered near Hammond’s residence. Surveillance video showed Roberts and Fulforth meeting at the location shortly after the home invasion.

Cell phone records revealed that Roberts and Fulforth traveled from Philadelphia to Meredith Road together before the attack, with their phones staying near the crime scene until 2:45 a.m. Roberts’ phone activity included communications with Fulforth in the minutes following the homicide.

A search of Fulforth’s residence uncovered a loaded 9mm ghost gun, ammunition, tools for manufacturing firearms, and a key to the stolen Jeep Cherokee. Forensic experts matched the ghost gun to bullets recovered from Andrew Gaudio’s body. Police also found a chilling photo on Fulforth’s phone showing a gloved hand holding a stolen jewelry box in Bernadette Gaudio’s bedroom, with Andrew’s body visible in the background.

During interviews, Roberts admitted to entering the Gaudio home with Fulforth but claimed Fulforth went upstairs where the shooting occurred. Roberts said he heard two volleys of gunfire and Andrew calling out “Mom!” He admitted to stealing items from the house and driving around the block before meeting Fulforth, who arrived in the stolen Jeep.

A Planned Crime

Detectives uncovered messages between Roberts and Fulforth revealing they had scouted the Gaudios' home. On Dec. 6, 2024, Fulforth texted Roberts about a "house with a whole lot of guns" near City Line Avenue. Junkluggers business records confirmed the pair had conducted an estimate at a Bucks County property days earlier where they photographed a large gun safe and firearm boxes.

Criminal Histories

Both Roberts and Fulforth have extensive criminal records dating back to the early 2000s, including convictions for firearms violations, drug offenses, and violent crimes. Their criminal histories prohibit them from possessing firearms.

Roberts has been remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail. Fulforth remains in custody following his earlier arrest on Dec. 12.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Montgomery County detectives at 610-278-3386 or Lower Merion police at 610-645-6231.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lower Merion-Narberth and receive free news updates.