A Montgomery County jury found Charles Fulforth, 41, of Jenkintown, and Kelvin Roberts, 42, of Norristown, guilty on Thursday, July 24, 2025, of murder, robbery, burglary, and related charges in the Dec. 8, 2024, killing of 25-year-old Andrew Gaudio and the attempted murder of his mother, Bernadette Gaudio.

The pair were not convicted of conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities say the duo broke into the Gaudios' home on Meredith Road in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township, mistakenly believing it housed a large firearms collection. Instead, they entered the wrong house, fatally shooting Andrew and leaving Bernadette paralyzed.

All three suspects — Roberts, Fulforth, and Jeremy Fuentes, 26, of Philadelphia — were employees of Junkluggers in Willow Grove. Prosecutors say Fuentes tipped off Fulforth about guns at a Bucks County home. But the crew mistakenly targeted the Gaudios’ address.

Bernadette Gaudio was asleep when she was shot in the neck. Her son was gunned down trying to help her. Investigators said Andrew was shot multiple times, including a final execution-style bullet to the head.

Evidence presented at trial included:

Roberts' DNA on a weapon linked to the shooting.

Surveillance footage of Roberts and Fulforth discussing the crime.

Text messages from Roberts to Fulforth after the shooting.

A stolen jewelry box recovered from Fulforth's home.

The Gaudios’ stolen Jeep parked near Fulforth’s residence.

Roberts’ attorney argued he fled before the shots were fired and placed blame on Fulforth and Fuentes. But jurors were swayed by damning physical and digital evidence.

The case shocked the community for its brutality and randomness.

“This is one of the most terrible, awful murders I’ve ever prosecuted,” said Assistant District Attorney Ed McCann. “Andrew was essentially executed. We proved that in court.”

Bernadette’s surviving son, Robert Gaudio, said: “Andrew was a bright light in so many people’s lives. A man who in his final moments was braver than we all could have imagined.”

Both defendants remain in custody. Sentencing is pending.

Fuentes is still awaiting trial.

