The deadly attack happened around 2:22 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, on Meredith Road in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township. Police said Roberts broke into the home with at least one accomplice, firing multiple rounds and killing 25-year-old Andrew Gaudio. His mother, 61-year-old Bernadette Gaudio, was left critically injured after being shot multiple times.

Bernadette managed to call 911 during the attack, with suspects heard rummaging through the house in the background. Responding officers found Andrew dead on the second floor and his mother bleeding heavily. She remains hospitalized in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery, police said.

Dashcam footage from Officer Cory Wasson’s patrol vehicle captured Roberts fleeing the scene in a white Hyundai Azera, which had a stolen license plate, authorities said. Surveillance video from the area showed the Hyundai circling the neighborhood before parking on Wiltshire Road minutes before the home invasion. Roberts was later seen putting something in the car’s trunk and driving away.

Police traced the Hyundai to Roberts’ girlfriend in Philadelphia, where detectives also recovered a stolen green Jeep Cherokee belonging to the Gaudios. Inside her home, investigators found ammunition, a gun box, and jewelry Bernadette later identified as hers.

Authorities believe Roberts, described as 6 feet tall, 260 pounds, with black and gray hair, conspired with at least one other person in the robbery-turned-homicide.

Roberts has an extensive criminal history, including violent offenses and firearms violations. He is also wanted on unrelated charges in Philadelphia and North Wales Borough.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Lower Merion Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Roberts’ capture. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3386 or Lower Merion Police Department at 610-645-6231.

