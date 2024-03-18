Separate Chances For Snow Squalls, Wintry Mix Will Follow Start Of Spring

Monday, March 18 will be partly cloudy and cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, but strong wind speeds of around 10 to 15 miles per hour will make it feel colder, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts could be as high as 25 mph on Monday, and with lower humidity levels, an there will be an enhanced risk of wildfire spread.

Skies will become partly to mostly sunny on Tuesday morning, March 19 on a breezy day with wind gusts again as high as 25 miles per hour, especially in the morning, with the enhanced risk for wildfires continuing.

As clouds arrive in the afternoon, snow showers and squalls are possible at times in areas farthest north and inland, especially in the overnight hours after the official start of spring at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Little or no accumulation is expected.

Clouds will dissipate starting shortly after daybreak Wednesday, March 20 and it will be partly to mostly sunny each day through Friday, March 22 with temperatures in the 40s.

Unsettled weather is expected to return Friday night with a chance of rain and snow showers in areas where the overnight temperature falls at or below freezing.

Temps are expected to remain above the freezing mark near the coast.

A mix of rain and snow is expected to continue at times in spots on Saturday morning, March 23 before the high temperature climbs into the 40s on a mostly cloudy day.

