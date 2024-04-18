Fog/Mist 44°

17-Year-Old Stabs Teen At White Plains Gas Station: Police

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at a gas station in Westchester, police announced.

The stabbing happened at the Mobil gas station at&nbsp;1237 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
The teenager, whose name was not released, was arrested on Thursday, April 18 in connection with a stabbing that happened at a Mobil gas station in White Plains at 1237 Mamaroneck Ave. on Friday, April 5, White Plains Police announced. 

According to the department, on the day of the incident at around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the gas station for a reported stabbing and learned a victim had been taken to White Plains Hospital for treatment. 

An investigation determined that a fight between teenagers had taken place in the gas station parking lot and that a 17-year-old boy had stabbed another 17-year-old victim in the chest with a sharp object, police said. 

After processing evidence, surveillance video, and interviewing witnesses, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree assault. He is now being held for arraignment. 

