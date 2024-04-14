The 71-year-old Bedford resident, known for his roles in "A Bronx Tale" and "Bullets over Broadway," will be hosting a Cigar Night at his Chazz Palminteri Restaurant in White Plains at 264 Main St. on Wednesday, May 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

During the charity event, which will include appearances by Palminteri and his friends, those who attend will be able to enjoy an evening of "entertainment and camaraderie," according to the restaurant.

The event is presented by The Child Reach Foundation, which was founded by Palminteri and his wife, Gianna. Throughout the evening, attendees can enjoy fine cigars, passed hors d’oeuvres, a buffet station, and an open bar.

Valet parking will also be offered as well.

Tickets, which cost $180, can be bought by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.