Heavy Drizzle Fog 58°

SHARE

Storm: Strong Winds Knock Out Power In Westchester

A potent storm system accompanied by strong, gusty winds has caused thousands of customers in the Hudson Valley to lose power.

Utility pole

Utility pole

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Silenceisfoo~commonswiki
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

At around 9 a.m. Friday, April 12, 1,070 NYSEG customers lost power in Putnam County, 410 in Ulster County, another 56 in Dutchess County, and 174 in Northern Westchester.

Con Edison reported 406 customers without power in Westchester County, with an estimated restoration time of 3 p.m. Friday.

Central Hudson says 3,659 customers were without power due to 60 active outages, with more than 2,800 in the dark in Dutchess, 306 in Ulster County, 292 in Putnam, 143 in Greene County, and 90 in Orange County.

Orange Rockland County reported about 200 customers without power as a result of 12 outages.

About 30 National Grid customers in Columbia County are without power.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE