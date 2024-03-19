Series Of Cold Fronts After Start Of Spring Will Lead To Winter-Like Weather: 5-Day Forecast

Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday, March 19 on a breezy day with wind gusts again as high as 25 miles per hour, especially in the morning, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

The 2024 spring equinox will be at exactly 11:06 p.m. on Tuesday.

Just after spring starts, areas in upstate New York and northern New England could see snow squalls and snow showers.

Wednesday, March 20 will be mainly sunny with clouds increasing in the afternoon, leading to a chance for showers in the late afternoon through the middle of the evening as a front system moves through.

Farthest north, snow and a wintry mix are possible in the areas shown in pink and blue in the image above from AccuWeather.com.

It will be another blustery day with a high temperature of around 50 degrees. The low temperature overnight will drop below freezing in much of the region with wind-chill values in the low 20s.

It will be colder, bright, and brisk on Thursday, March 21 with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature in the low 40s. Wind gusts will be as strong as 30 miles per hour.

It will remain clear on Friday, March 22 with a high temperature in the low 40s.

A new cold front will move through overnight, bringing widespread rain showers from the middle of the evening into the afternoon on Saturday, March 23.

Inland areas could see a wintry mix and snow showers at times overnight Friday into Saturday. Little or no accumulation is expected.

Saturday's high temperature will be around 50 degrees, with a chance for more showers and rain throughout the evening into the early morning hours of Sunday, March 24.

