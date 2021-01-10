COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,800-Plus New Cases; New Totals By County

The Hudson Valley saw more than 1,800 newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Sunday, Jan. 10.

The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley the last three days is as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 7: 8.12 percent

Friday, Jan. 8: 7.97 percent

Saturday, Jan. 9: 7.90 percent

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester, 789

Orange County, 322

Dutchess, 259

Rockland, 167

Ulster County, 158

Putnam, 105

Sullivan, 34

Total: 1,834

There are a total of 994 hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley as of Sunday, with approximately 41 percent of hospital beds still available.

There are currently 412 COVID-19 patients being treated in 690 Hudson Valley ICU units, with 40 percent of those beds still available.

There were 20 newly reported COVID-related deaths in the Hudson Valley (nine in Westchester, Orange County five, Dutchess three, two in Ulster, one in Rockland) and 151 statewide. There have now been 31,672 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Saturday:

Test Results Reported - 246,836

Total Positive - 15,355

Percent Positive - 6.22%

Patient Hospitalization - 8,484 (-43)

Patients Newly Admitted - 998

Number ICU - 1,436 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation - 892 (+16)

Total Discharges - 109,982 (+947)

Deaths - 151

Total Deaths - 31,672

"New York State is now in a footrace between how fast the infection rate rises and how fast we can administer vaccines," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "With more UK strain cases being found across the country, it is even more important that New Yorkers continue to follow the guidelines and stay New York Tough - wear a mask, avoid gatherings and social distance."

