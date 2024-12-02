Beloved Army Veteran, Retired White Plains Firefighter Dies In Crash At 58

Dutchess County resident Michael Fitzgerald of Fishkill died on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the age of 58 from injuries sustained in a crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Putnam County town of Putnam Valley, according to his obituary and reports.

Born in Yonkers on March 25, 1966, Fitzgerald proudly served in the US Army before dedicating his career to public service, spending 26 years as a firefighter with the City of White Plains Fire Department.

Fitzgerald was also a dedicated family man, marrying his wife, Ann, in 1993 in Yonkers after meeting her at age 15. The two shared a lifetime of memories, including attending concerts, traveling, and hunting for treasures at flea markets.

According to his obituary, Fitzgerald's larger-than-life personality was evident to all who knew him. Whether chatting with strangers at the grocery store or cheering on his favorite New York teams—the Mets, Islanders, Giants, and Knicks—he brought joy and humor to every interaction.

He also loved playing poker, often visiting Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, and Resorts World, where his enthusiasm earned him the nickname “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner," his obituary said.

The White Plains Fire Department, where Michael served for more than two decades, expressed its grief in a heartfelt Facebook post.

“Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of retired brother Michael Fitzgerald, who was tragically lost in a car accident the day before Thanksgiving,” the post read. “Mike was an Army veteran and served the City of White Plains for 26 years. Please keep Mike’s family in your prayers as they grapple with this horrible tragedy. RIP Mike Fitz.”

Fitzgerald is survived by his wife, Ann; his daughters, Amanda and Samantha, who he adored and supported in every aspect of their lives; his father, James Fitzgerald, his siblings, Deborah Cuoco and James Fitzgerald, as well as seven nieces, three nephews, and his beloved dog, Smushy.

Fitzgerald also shared a particularly close bond with his nephew, Matthew, who often chatted with him about sports and firefighting.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. at 895 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will then take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Columba Church, located at 835 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction.

