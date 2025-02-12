23 Starving Cats Rescued From Hoarding Situation In White Plains

SPCA Westchester is urgently seeking community support after rescuing 23 cats and kittens from a dire hoarding situation. The animals were discovered in a White Plains home abandoned after their owner was evicted, leaving them without food or water for weeks, the organization said in a social media post on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit responded to the scene after receiving a report and described the conditions as devastating. One of the cats was found too weak to lift herself out of a toilet she had climbed into, likely desperate for water that had already dried up.

Another cat was discovered trapped between two walls, next to a deceased companion. According to the SPCA, the cat was likely stuck for hours or even days before its cries for help alerted rescuers.

"While we’ve seen a lot of upsetting cruelty cases over the years, our team has never encountered this many animals on the brink of starvation," the organization wrote in their announcement.

The cats were found in deplorable conditions, surrounded by urine and feces, and suffering from upper respiratory, ear, and eye infections. In a desperate attempt to survive, many had resorted to eating wood, paint chips, and garbage.

SPCA officials say the cats have likely never experienced love or proper care. They are now receiving urgent medical treatment and care to help them recover.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, the SPCA is asking the community to contribute to its fundraiser to help cover the costs of caring for the rescued cats. Donations can be made through their social media fundraiser or on their website.

"Show these innocent victims of cruelty that they are loved. Our heartfelt appreciation in advance for your support," the organization wrote.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.