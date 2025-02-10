Man Leaves Victim 'Mangled, Unrecognizable' In Fatal White Plains Beating: Will Face Jail Time

White Plains resident Jare Diaz, age 27, was convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal attack of 38-year-old Otoniel Guzman-Desdicho on Nov. 26, 2022, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace said Monday, Feb. 10.

On the night of the attack at around 11:30 p.m., Guzman-Desdicho was walking in White Plains and ran into Diaz, whom he knew, the DA's Office said.

After a brief conversation, Diaz launched an unprovoked assault, punching and kicking the victim in the head more than 30 times.

Guzman-Desdicho was left unconscious on the pavement just blocks from the Westchester County Courthouse. He was rushed to Westchester Medical Center, where he was declared brain dead.

Diaz is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, March 27 before Westchester County Court Judge Maurice Dean Williams. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

"The merciless beating of Mr. Guzman-Desdicho left him mangled and unrecognizable on a cold November night," Cacace said of the case, adding, "This kind of violence can never become a normal part of daily life in Westchester."

