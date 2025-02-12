Youth Soccer Coach Kissed 15-Year-Old Girl, Made Suggestive Comments At White Plains Clinic: DA

Mamaroneck resident Jose Grajales-Giraldo, age 44, was arraigned in White Plains City Court on charges connected to an incident that happened in White Plain on Saturday, Jan. 25, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

According to the DA's Office, on the day of the incident, Grajales-Giraldo was acting as a coach for a youth soccer clinic held at Rochambeau Alternative High School in White Plains. During the clinic, he allegedly walked up to the teenage victim and kissed her on the cheek. Toward the end of practice, he also kissed her again, prosecutors said.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, Grajales-Giraldo allegedly approached the same victim and asked her if she was "good at keeping secrets," the DA's Office said. He then told her he "really likes her and wants to kiss her," officials continued.

Following his arrest on Friday, Feb. 7, Grajales-Giraldo was charged with:

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child;

Two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Grajales-Giraldo pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings, prosecutors said, adding that a judge provided a temporary order of protection for the young victim.

"Protecting our young residents remains among my highest priorities as Westchester District Attorney. Our office treats offenses against children with the utmost seriousness," said Westchester District Attorney Susan Cacace, who continued, "We urge anyone with further information about this incident to contact our office.”

Anyone with more information about Grajales-Giraldo is asked to contact the DA's Office at 914-995-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

