Man, Woman Asleep In Car Busted With Needles, Crack Cocaine In Westchester, Police Say

Two were arrested in Westchester on drug charges after being found asleep inside a parked car with alleged crack cocaine and loaded needles, police said.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department were dispatched to Claremont Road at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, where there were reports of two people sleeping in the front seats of a parked vehicle.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found a blue Honda Accord parked on Claremont Road with a man asleep in the front passenger’s seat, which was reclined, and a woman in the driver’s seat.

Police said that there was drug paraphernalia observed on the lap of the man - later identified as Astoria resident Victor Oscategui, age 43 - as well as hypodermic needles.

According to police, the officers managed to wake up Oscategui and the woman in the driver’s seat, White Plains resident Renee Manfredi, age 50, and they were subsequently arrested after exiting the vehicle.

During the course of the arrest, investigators seized used crack cocaine pipes and loaded hypodermic needles.

Oscategui and Manfredi were both taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Both were released following their arrest and scheduled to appear back at Scarsdale Village Court on Wednesday, Aug. 11 to respond to the charges.

