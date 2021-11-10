Driver In Westchester Busted With BAC More Than Double Legal Limit, Police Say

A speeding driver in Westchester is facing charges after being busted by police with a blood alcohol concentration more than double the legal limit, authorities announced.

An officer from the Scarsdale Police Department on stationary speeding patrol at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 stopped a driver who was caught speeding southbound on Post Road, prompting a traffic stop.

During the subsequent stop, the officer said that the driver, Yonkers resident Ulysses Fernandez, age 29, showed signs of impairment, leading to further investigation.

According to police, Fernandez proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, he was taken into custody without incident, and his 2000 Honda Civic was towed away from the scene.

Fernandez was charged with:

Driving while intoxicated;

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a BAC greater than .18 percent;

Speeding;

Inadequate headlights;

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Following his arrest, Fernandez was released to a sober third party and scheduled to return to Scarsdale Village Court at a later date to respond to the charges.

