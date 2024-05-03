In an announcement on Wednesday, May 1, the Office of the Superintendent of Schools of the Archdiocese of New York revealed the Transfiguration School in Tarrytown would close at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

Officials attributed the decision to close the Catholic school to shifting demographics and lower enrollment, which have "significantly impacted" its ability to continue operating.

The St. Simon Stock School in the Bronx will also close for similar reasons, the office announced.

"We understand this is indeed a sad day for our Catholic schools community," said Sister Mary Grace Walsh, the Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of New York.

Walsh continued, "However, as we process this news, we must resolve that the great tradition of Catholic education in New York will continue, and we will assist all families to find a seat at another excellent school in the Archdiocese."

Families affected by the closure will be welcomed in neighboring Catholic schools. Applications for financial aid and scholarships for the next academic year will also be made available, officials said.

More information is expected to be shared with school constituencies in the coming days, the office added. Those looking for updates about the closure can click here.

In addition to helping families navigate the change, the Superintendent's Office will also work with the teacher's union to make sure affected faculty can find jobs in other Catholic schools, officials said.

