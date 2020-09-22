Westchester Man Sentenced For Promoting, Possessing Child Porn

A Westchester County man has been sentenced after admitting to possessing and promoting child pornography earlier this year.

Pelham resident Danny Manich, 62, has been sentenced to 10 years of sex offender probation after he pleaded guilty in Westchester County Court to one count of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and two counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child dating back to two incidents last year.

Manich pleaded guilty in March. His sex offender registration hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 17.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., on April 15, last year, Manich was involved in online communications with an undercover investigator, at which time he spoke about having sex with a minor.

He proceeded to send pornographic images of a child to the investigator, believing he was speaking with someone who could arrange for him to have sex with a minor.

Those communications served as the basis for a search warrant that was executed for his personal digital devices, at which point, investigators found that Manich was in possession of graphic images of a very young child being sexually assaulted by an adult man.

The following month, on May 3, Manich was found to be in possession of child pornography involving images of a child under the age of 16 “in a state of undress.” Manich was arrested that day by police in Pelham and arraigned the same day.

