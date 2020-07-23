Westchester Man Sentenced For Possessing Child Pornography

A Northern Westchester man will avoid time behind bars after being busted with child pornography.

Somers resident Michael Gagliardi was arrested at his home on July 10 last year, after investigators seized computers and other devices and was charged with possessing and promoting child pornography, felonies.

On Thursday, July 23, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. announced that Gagliardi has been sentenced to 10 years of sex offender probation on the possession and promotion charges.

In July last year, Scarpino’s office received notification from another law enforcement agency that a Somers resident downloaded pornographic images of children where Gagliardi lived.

Search warrants served by the DA’s criminal investigators led to the discovery of explicit images of a girl between the ages of 4 and 6 years old on Gagliardi’s home computer, Scarpino said. The download was completed on Feb. 27 last year.

As part of his sentence, Gagliardi will also register as a sex offender under New York’s Sex Offender Registration Act.

