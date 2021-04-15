Shots Fired After Candlelight Vigil For Rapper DMX In Westchester Park

There were two separate shootings following a vigil paying tribute to the life of Westchester native and resident DMX, who died at White Plains Hospital last week.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Mount Vernon after gunshots rang out near the location of the vigil at Fourth Street Park on Wednesday, April 14.

The gunshots could be heard approximately an hour after the vigil for DMX - who was born in Mount Vernon and raised in Yonkers - was conducted, with a packed house still in the area following the event.

Police said that the first shooting occurred at approximately 9:48 p.m. in the area of 4th Street and 5th Avenue, and then again at approximately 9:59 p.m. in the area of 7th Avenue and 4th Street.

According to police, the incidents were separate and not related to the DMX vigil.

One of the gunshot victims near Fourth Street Park sought refuge in the back seat of a News 12 vehicle, according to the station, as the journalists flagged down police who were responded to a separate shooting.

In total, it was estimated that more than 1,000 people showed up to the candlelit vigil for the popular rapper and musician.

Former Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas, who is running for City Comptroller, questioned the security measures that were put in place at the park for the vigil.

"The administration is to be commended for their effort to celebrate the life of Earl Simmons, better known as DMX; however, they must be questioned on why their event lacked proper safety plans for both COVID and crowd control," he said. "Blood was spilled. Hundreds of people and small children were in harm’s way. Questions must be answered."

No other information has been released. Anyone with information regarding the shootings has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510.

