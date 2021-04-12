Candlelight Vigil Scheduled For Westchester Native, Rapper DMX

A candlelight vigil has been scheduled in rapper DMX’s Westchester hometown following his death last week.

On Friday, April 9, DMX died following a weeklong stay at White Plains Hospital after a heart attack at his Westchester home. TMZ reported that he had initially suffered an overdose.

A Mount Vernon native who grew up in Yonkers, DMX - whose original name was Earl Simmons - died surrounded by friends and family after being placed on life support for several days.

To honor DMX’s life and legacy, the “Celebrate the Life, Legacy, and Service of Earl 'DMX' Simmons” candlelight vigil has been planned for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 at the 4th Street Park in Mount Vernon.

A flyer for the event features a quote from DMX that says: "To live is to suffer, to survive… is to find meaning in the suffering.”

"Rest in Peace to Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons,” Mount Vernon mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said following his death. “I know your soul is finally at rest. My love will be there to your legacy and your family. Yonkers and Mount Vernon will forever be blessed to be a part of your journey.”

