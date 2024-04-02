Long Island resident Antonio Venti, age 52, of West Babylon and Michael Kuilan, age 44, of Brooklyn, were arraigned on a four-count indictment in Brooklyn federal court on Monday, April 1.

Prosecutors said Venti and Kuilan sold heroin laced with fentanyl to Cecilia Gentili. NYPD officers responded to the 52-year-old’s Brooklyn home on Feb. 6 following a 911 call from her partner.

Gentili was found dead in her bedroom. An autopsy determined that she died from the combined effect of fentanyl, heroin, xylazine, and cocaine.

Text messages, cell phone data, and other evidence showed that Venti sold the fentanyl and heroin mixture to Gentili one day before her death, according to prosecutors. Kuilan is accused of supplying Venti with the lethal drugs.

Federal agents reportedly found hundreds of baggies of fentanyl, as well as a handgun and ammunition, inside Kuilan’s apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

“Cecilia Gentili, a prominent activist and leader of the New York transgender community was tragically poisoned in her Brooklyn home from fentanyl-laced heroin. Today, the alleged perpetrators who sold the deadly dose of drugs to Gentili have been arrested,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

If convicted, Venti and Kuilan face up to life in federal prison.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for Gentili, who held leadership positions for New York City-based HIV and AIDS care nonprofits GMHC and APICHA. She also co-founded a free clinic for sex workers at Callen-Lorde Community Health Center in Manhattan.

“Cecilia was THE ONE,” reads a Facebook post from Sean Coleman, an executive director at the nonprofit Destination Tomorrow, which creates programs for members of the LGBT community.

“She was a brilliant strategist who understood perfectly how to bring people together. She knew what to say, in just the right moment and tone to get you to think, or shift your mood completely,” he said.

“She was so talented and so loving. Cecilia gave so much of herself to this community. She wanted so much for us as a community, it truly was her life’s work.”

Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of GLAAD, called Gentili’s death “a huge loss” in a tribute on X.

“She impacted so many, especially those in the trans community in New York City and beyond,” she said. “This is the power of one person who used her identity and gifts to help more people be seen and heard.”

In addition to her activism, Gentili had a starring role as Ms. Orlando on the hit FX series, Pose.

She also mounted a comedic one-woman show in 2017 titled, "The Knife Cuts Both Ways," and released her debut book, "Faltas: Letters to Everyone in My Hometown Who Isn’t My Rapist," in 2022.

