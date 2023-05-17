Fair and Breezy 63°

Update: Man Who Took Photos Of Kids, Staff At Smithtown Gymnastics Center Nabbed, Police Say

Police have arrested a wanted man accused of taking pictures of children and employees at a Long Island gymnastics center without their permission.

Police arrested a 29-year-old Kings Park man accused of taking pictures of children and employees at the Gold Medal Gymnastics Center in Smithtown without their permission.
Michael Mashburn
Robert Colyvas, age 29, was arrested at his Kings Park home on Tuesday night, May 16, Suffolk County Police said.

According to investigators, Colyvas walked into the Gold Medal Gymnastics Center, located in Smithtown on West Main Street, on April 29 and began photographing kids and staff without their consent.

He then fled in a four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

Colyvas is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, May 17.

Suffolk County Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the agency at 631-854-8426.

