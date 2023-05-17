Update: Man Who Took Photos Of Kids, Staff At Smithtown Gymnastics Center Nabbed, Police Say

Robert Colyvas, age 29, was arrested at his Kings Park home on Tuesday night, May 16, Suffolk County Police said.

According to investigators, Colyvas walked into the Gold Medal Gymnastics Center, located in Smithtown on West Main Street, on April 29 and began photographing kids and staff without their consent.

He then fled in a four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

Colyvas is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, May 17.

Suffolk County Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the agency at 631-854-8426.

