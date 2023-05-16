Man Flees After Taking Photos Of Kids, Staff At Gymnastics Center In Smithtown, Police Say

The incident happened Saturday, April 29, in Smithtown, at the Gold Medal Gymnastics Center on West Main Street, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said the man entered the facility at around 12:45 p.m. and began photographing staff and children without their consent.

He then fled in a four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

If caught, the man could be charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can submit tips through the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-200-TIPs.

