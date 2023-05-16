Fair 73°

Man Flees After Taking Photos Of Kids, Staff At Gymnastics Center In Smithtown, Police Say

Police are working to identify a man who took photos of children and employees without their permission at a Long Island gymnastics center.

Police are working to identify a man who reportedly took photos of children and staff without their permission at Gold Medal Gymnastics Center in Smithtown on Saturday, April 29.
Michael Mashburn
Investigators said the man entered the facility at around 12:45 p.m. and began photographing staff and children without their consent. 

He then fled in a four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

If caught, the man could be charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can submit tips through the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-200-TIPs.

