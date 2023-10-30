Swastikas, Antisemitic Graffiti Found At Montauk Beach, Business

The graffiti was found painted on bathrooms and two food trailers parked near the Ditch Plains Beach trailhead in Montauk on Monday morning, Oct. 30, according to East Hampton Town Police.

The offensive words and images were also discovered on the rear exterior of the Naturally Good Foods and Sausages Pizza, located on Main Street in Montauk.

Detectives are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in those areas to check for suspicious activity overnight Sunday, Oct. 29, into Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hampton Town Police at 631-537-7575.

