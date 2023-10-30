Overcast 63°

Swastikas, Antisemitic Graffiti Found At Montauk Beach, Business

Police are investigating after swastikas and antisemitic graffiti was found at two locations on Long Island.

<p>Police are investigating after swastikas and antisemitic graffiti was found at two locations in Montauk, including&nbsp;Ditch Plains Beach, on Monday, Oct. 30.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The graffiti was found painted on bathrooms and two food trailers parked near the Ditch Plains Beach trailhead in Montauk on Monday morning, Oct. 30, according to East Hampton Town Police.

The offensive words and images were also discovered on the rear exterior of the Naturally Good Foods and Sausages Pizza, located on Main Street in Montauk.

Detectives are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in those areas to check for suspicious activity overnight Sunday, Oct. 29, into Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hampton Town Police at 631-537-7575.

