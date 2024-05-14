Long Island resident William O’Donnell, of Babylon, claimed a $5 million top prize playing the NY Lottery’s Cash X100 scratch-off game, lottery officials announced.

O’Donnell received a single lump sum payment of $3,255,000 after paying taxes.

He purchased the incredibly lucky ticket in Lindenhurst, at the Maakrupa Super Stop located at 200A Montauk Highway.

Scratch-off games ginned up more than $4.4 billion in sales during fiscal year 2022-2023, according to New York Lottery. Of that, school districts in Suffolk County received more than $359.4 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

