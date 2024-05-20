The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. Monday, May 20, in Ronkonkoma near the intersection of Ronkonkoma Avenue and Third Street.

Suffolk County Police said Elyse Crivaro, of Holbrook, was walking across Ronkonkoma Avenue when she was struck by a southbound car. The vehicle, described as a dark colored sedan, fled the scene.

Crivaro was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers.

