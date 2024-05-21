A Few Clouds 60°

Selden Trafficker Behind Christmas Day Overdose Death Gets Decades In Federal Prison

A convicted drug trafficker from Long Island will spend decades in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a man’s fatal overdose on Christmas Day.

 Photo Credit: DEA.gov
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Marlon Thompson, age 42, of Selden, was sentenced to 30 years behind bars in Central Islip federal court on Tuesday, May 21.

It followed his December 2022 jury conviction on four counts including conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, and being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to prosecutors, Thompson sold hard drugs throughout Suffolk County between January 2017 and May 2019.

On Dec. 25, 2018, he sold fentanyl to 36-year-old Fredrick Koenig, who later died from an overdose at his parent’s residence in Selden.

When Thompson was arrested, agents recovered fentanyl and drug packaging materials from his basement bedroom. They also seized three illegal guns, including a sawed-off shotgun, and thousands in cash.

“Today, Thompson was held accountable for the large quantities of fentanyl he distributed all over Suffolk County which had a devastating impact on the community, including the tragic poisoning death of a young man on Long Island,” US Attorney Breon Peace said following Tuesday’s sentencing.

“This office, together with our federal and local partners, will continue to work tirelessly to prosecute those who contribute to this epidemic.”

