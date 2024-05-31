Fatal Smithtown Crash: 29-Year-Old From Farmingville ID'd As Victim

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Friday, May 31, in Smithtown, on East Main Street, approximately 100 feet west of Terry Road.

Suffolk County PD detectives say they determined Cory Fitzpatrick, age 29, of Farmingville, was traveling eastbound on a 1999 Harley-Davidson when he lost control of the motorcycle.

According to police, the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a curb, a sign, and a fire hydrant before crashing into a fence.

Fitzpatrick was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Suffolk County PD Fourth Squad detectives are asking anyone with information about this crash to contact them at 631-854-8452.

