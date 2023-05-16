Fair 57°

Seen Them? Group Attempted To Burglarize Centereach Temple, Police Say

Police are searching for six would-be burglars who attempted to steal from a Buddhist temple in March.

A group of six people, made up of four women and two men, fled the scene after attempting to burgle a Centereach Buddhist temple, Suffolk County police reported.
Have you seen this minivan?
Sophie Grieser
The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 22, according to the Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit.

According to officials, the group, made up of four women and two men, entered the Vajiradhammapadip Temple, located at 110 Rustic Road in Centereach at approximately noon.

Two women and one man went into the living quarters, while the others went into the temple.

A resident in the living quarters confronted the intruders, and all six fled the temple to a waiting gray minivan driven by a man.

Police said the minivan may have been a Honda Odyssey, and it is not clear in what direction the suspects fled.

The Suffolk County Crime Stoppers has offered a cash reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

Any person with information about the above incident is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, online at www.P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips app. 

