Search Heats Up For Helmet-Wearing Woman After New Robbery Attempt Succeeds In Lake Ronkonkoma

Suffolk County Police reported that the first robbery alert occurred on Monday, July 10, when the would-be robber attempted to rob a Yaphank Chase Bank at approximately 10 a.m.

The woman, who was wearing a facemask and a motorcycle helmet, slid a note to the teller demanding cash but took off on a waiting motorcycle when the teller refused to comply.

Hours later, police were made aware of a second incident, this time just 11 miles away at the TD Bank on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma.

At approximately 3 p.m., the woman – again wearing a facemask and motorcycle helmet – handed a note to the TD Bank teller demanding cash.

This time, the teller complied.

She took the money and hopped onto the back of a waiting motorcycle, which police say traveled westbound on Portion Road.

Detectives again urge anyone with information regarding either of the incidents to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

Alternatively, anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

