Memorial Day Weekend Overnight Sobriety Checkpoint: 12 Charged In Patchogue

The detail was held in Patchogue from around 11 p.m. Friday, May 24, until 2:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway Patrol Bureau SAFE-T Team conducted the joint operation with Suffolk County deputy sheriffs at Waverly Plaza.

A total of 569 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

The following were charged with driving while intoxicated:

Nadine Barbera, age 67, of West Islip

Domingo Lantigua, age 40, of Holbrook

Carlos Villa-Naranjo, age 29, of Patchogue

Gershon Jean Pierre, age 34, of Bay Shore

Ian Mastrandrea, age 31, of Dix Hills

Jose Garces-Delgado, age 22, of Medford

Nehemias D. Garcia, age 38, of Coram

Marissa L. Crouse, age 29, of Utica

The following were charged with driving while ability Impaired by drugs:

Jamal Castma, age 22, of Bay Shore

Christopher Taveras, age 24, of Bay Shore

Armando Visbal, age 26, of Patchogue

Shania Langhorn, age 34, of Riverhead

Marissa L. Crouse, age 29, of Utica (who was also charged with DWI)

Those charged will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, May 25.

The checkpoint was part of a holiday weekend enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug-impaired driving.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.