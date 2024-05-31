19-Year-Old Duo Nabbed In Robbery, Attempted Robberies Of Mail Carriers In Suffolk County: Cops

Aaron Nelson, of Deer Park, was taken into custody Thursday evening, May 30, following an investigation by Suffolk County Police detectives.

It came months after a second suspect, Chrisnell Maitre, of Deer Park, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 29.

Investigators said Nelson and Maitre have attempted to rob several US Postal Service workers of their mailbox keys around Suffolk County since October 2023.

One robbery occurred in North Babylon, on Hughes Lane, on Oct. 13, 2023, while attempted robberies were reported in Smithtown, on Hallock Avenue, Vernon Place, and Burlington Boulevard.

Nelson and Maitre are each charged with three counts of attempted robbery. Nelson was additionally charged with robbery.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

