Helmet-Wearing Woman Flees After Yaphank Bank Robbery Attempt

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. Monday, July 10, at a Chase bank in Yaphank, located near Main Street and Muellers Lane.

According to Suffolk County Police, the woman gave the teller a note demanding cash, but the teller refused to comply with her demands.

The suspect left empty handed and jumped onto a waiting motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

Police said the woman was wearing a facemask and a motorcycle helmet.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

