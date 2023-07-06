'Reinvented Comfort Food' On Menu At New Brightwaters Restaurant Set To Open

JTI’s American Kitchen and Bar, located in Brightwaters at 91 Howells Road, will hold its grand opening on Friday, July 7.

The name pays homage to the site’s former occupant, the Jon Thomas Inne, which dates back to 1925.

Owner Robert Trovato describes the restaurant as a “culinary adventure” crafted by his chef brother, Nicholas, and their close friend Jason Vilardi.

“Together, along with our families - we've poured our passion and expertise into creating a dining experience like no other,” Trovato said.

Diners can expect weekly menu changes featuring “reinvented” comfort food classics, along with a “thoughtfully curated” selection of wines, craft cocktails, small-batch spirits, and local brews.

“Trust us, your taste buds are in for a treat!” Trovato said, adding that he envisions the restaurant playing host to intimate dinners, special events, and catered celebrations.

A peak at the menu reveals several enticing appetizers, like hand rolled ricotta gnocchi, pork belly skewers, and oysters on the half shell.

For the main course, diners can choose from over a dozen burgers, steak, chicken, and fish dishes. Among them is the “Black & Blue Dun-Rite Wagyu Burger,” made with blackened wagyu steak, blue cheese, and onion rings.

A Yelp user had nothing but praise for the restaurant after attending a soft opening.

“The atmosphere is fun and inviting with live music, and the food is unbelievably delicious,” Denise R., of West Islip, said on Yelp. “The chef has outdone himself with this new menu.”

Find out more on the JTI’s American Kitchen and Bar website.

