Between Monday, April 29 and Friday, May 3 overnight lane closures will impact both directions of the Long Island Expressway in Huntington and Islip at different times.

On Monday, the eastbound lanes will shut down between Exit 56 and Exit 57 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 30.

Westbound traffic will be closed Tuesday night between Exit 50 and Exit 51.

Between Wednesday, May 1 and Friday, May 3, all westbound lanes will close between Exit 49 and Exit 50.

The closures will allow crews to facilitate a bridge cleaning project, transportation officials said. During those times, traffic will follow a signed detour.

Drivers were warned of possible delays and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

