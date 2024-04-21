Overnight lane closures will impact both directions of the Long Island Expressway in Islip at different times between Wednesday, April 24 and Friday, April 26.

On Wednesday, April 24, the westbound lanes will shut down between exit 57 and exit 56 from 10 p.m to 5 a.m. Westbound traffic will again be closed Thursday night, April 25, between exit 55 and exit 53.

On Friday, April 26, all eastbound lanes will close between exit 53 and exit 57 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closures will allow crews to facilitate a bridge cleaning project, transportation officials said. During those times, traffic will follow a signed detour.

Drivers were warned of possible delays and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.