'Rare' 13 Bed, 19 Bath Southampton Mansion Designed By Renowned Architect Lists For $52M

Welcome to 71 Cobb Lane, located in the hamlet of Water Mill in Southampton. Asking price? $52.5 million.

Designed by renowned architect Barnes Coy Architects, this 17,173-square-foot home, situated on nine acres on a private peninsula along Mecox Bay, boasts a whopping 13 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms.

“The property presents the ultimate in setting and exclusivity,” reads the listing from Hedgerow Exclusive Properties.

Spanning two levels, the main house offers plenty of open spaces with design elements meant to accentuate the abundant natural light.

The “fully equipped” kitchen provides “outstanding” water views, while other areas of the residence feature their own large windows “adorned with brilliant trim detailing,” the listing says.

Among the ample “luxurious” amenities awaiting new buyers are a gym, an outdoor shower, tennis and basketball courts, a saltwater gunite swimming pool and spa, an arcade, and an eight-car garage.

Beyond that, a "perfectly manicured" walkway takes residents to their waiting yacht parked at the private dock on Mecox Bay.

“All of which create one of the most rare and unique offerings ever to come to market in the Hamptons," the listing says.

