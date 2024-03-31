Known as “Goose Creek,” 30 Mathews Road in the East Hampton hamlet of Wainscott dropped to $45 million on Tuesday, March 26.

Originally listed for $70 million in July 2021, the sprawling 14-acre property, with more than 800 feet of water frontage, was the longtime home of billionaire real estate developer and art collector Sheldon Solow.

The 10,000-square-foot mansion boasts seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and offers “breathtaking” views of Georgica Pond and the Atlantic Ocean, according to the listing from Compass.

“As you wander down the winding driveway, you're enveloped in a secluded oasis, complete with sprawling parklike grounds featuring verdant rolling lawns and meticulously curated mature plantings,” reads the listing.

Inside, buyers will enjoy an open kitchen with a “cozy” breakfast nook, a “sun-drenched” living area complete with a wet bar, and a “palatial” primary suite.

The stunning abode also features four fireplaces, a gym with a steam shower, a “charming” pool house, a heated gunite swimming pool, and a detached three-car garage.

Solow, whose most notable development was the 50-story skyscraper at 9 West 57th Street in Manhattan, died at the age of 92 in November 2020. At the time of his death, he had an estimated net worth of $4.4 billion.

