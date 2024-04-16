The incident happened on Monday, April 15.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Suffolk County Police Third Precinct officers responded to West Islip High School, located at 1 Lions Path after school officials reported a gun had been seized by staff from a student in the building.

A 17-year-old West Islip HS student who had a revolver and ammunition was arrested, said police.

The student, who is not being identified due to his age, was charged by Third Squad detectives with three felonies:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree,

Criminal possession of a firearm,

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

The boy was held overnight at the Third Precinct and will be arraigned at the Youth Part of First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, April 16.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.